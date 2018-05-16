Portion of Back River in Hampton closed to shellfish harvesting due to sewage spill

HAMPTON, Va. – Part of the Back River in Hampton is closed to shellfish harvesting due to potential contamination from a sewage spill.

The affected shellfish include oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish.

The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that a sewer infrastructure failure caused a “significant” spill of raw sewage into a tributary of the Back River. Due to potential pollution hazards, shellfish taken from the affected areas by the emergency closure will be not be eaten.

The closure is effective May 16 and is scheduled to reopen on June 7. The Division of Shellfish Sanitation will monitor the shellfish and water quality to determine if the area can be reopened sooner.