O’Connor Brewing Company partners with Virginia Zoo for new ‘Zoo Brew’

NORFOLK, Va. – Local brewery O’Connor Brewing Company has partnered with the Virginia Zoo to celebrate the opening of its newest exhibit, the World of Reptiles, with its very first beer!

Thanks to O’Connor Brewing, the Zoo will rebrand their golden ale as “Lizard King Ale” for its annual gala, Zoo To Do.

“We’re excited to launch our very first beer with O’Connor Brewing, a major brewery that is a cornerstone of the community,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

Kevin O’Connor, president of O’Connor Brewing Company, said his family is full of long-time Zoo members and expressed pride that the company is able to produce a beer for the Zoo’s visitors.

The beer will be launched at Zoo To Do on June 2, but the brewery will host the Zoo To Do Beer Preview Party on May 18. The preview party will have games, an appearance by the Zoo’s mascot, Tango and a chance to win tickets to the gala. There will also be live music and food to purchase from the Capt ‘N’ Crabby food truck.

The Zoo To Do Beer Preview Party will take place from 5-8 p.m. at 211 W. 24th Street in Norfolk .

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

