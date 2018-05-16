× First Warning Forecast: Tracking Rain And Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Several days of showers and storms… A stationary front is going to linger to our north and west for the rest of the week. The front is going to provide a runway for several areas of low pressure to move along. At the same time, an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast of Florida will spread moisture across much of the southeast. That means several opportunities for showers and storms.

We are tracking rain moving in with heavy downpour mixing in this afternoon. Rain will be spotty through the day with some points of drier conditions. We could see a thunderstorm mixing in but we are not expecting any of it to go severe. With the clouds and rain temperatures will only reach the lower 80s but will feel very muggy outside. Temperatures will drop to the 70s overnight and rain will clear out until morning.

The same pattern of rain and storms will continue Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There will be a smaller rain chance in the morning and a larger rain chance for the afternoon. Many locations will see 2” to 4” of rainfall over the next several days.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (50%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 16th

1983 F2 Tornadoes: Hertford Co, Pasquotank Co

