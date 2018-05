Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Amanda Powers of Dillard's and NJ Productions CEO Neisha Jones speaks with us about the fashion show that will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, giving us a preview of what we can expect at the event.

4th Annual Children's Spring Fashion Show

In Support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Sunday, May 20, 3pm-5pm

Holiday Inn

Greenwich Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

@njproductionsinc