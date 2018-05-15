Wild Outer Banks horse born on Mother’s Day has been named!

COROLLA, N.C. – Mother’s Day was special for lots of moms out there but the day was extra special for a horse on the Outer Banks!

Corolla Wild Life Horse Fund announced that one of the Spanish Mustangs had a baby on the holiday.

They have decided to name the colt Castano II which the group said means “brown, chestnut, auburn.” The wild horse fund said there was previously a Corolla stallion named Castano, hence the “II” on this cutie’s name.

Mom and baby are doing great, they are just spending time avoiding pesky flies on hot days.

