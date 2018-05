VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools will hold two community meetings Tuesday to give the public the opportunity to give feedback on school safety and security.

The school district’s newly formed Blue Ribbon Panel on School Safety and Security wants to hear from citizens about what they think is working well in schools and how they could improve operations pertaining to safety.

The meetings will take place at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Kellam High School.

