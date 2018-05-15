Vigil honors 16-year-old killed in moped crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - One day after Daquan Robinson lost his life on his moped, the 16-year-old's family and friends filled a basketball court outside the Y.H. Thomas Community Center.

Forming a circle around candles organized to read "R.I.P. Quan," the dozens who came out to the vigil took turns speaking about the memories they had with Robinson.

The Hampton High School sophomore was at a stop light Monday evening when a pickup truck rear-ended him. Robinson's moped hit two other cars and caught fire.

He didn't make it and his passenger was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

"It’s just... it’s sad he was at a stoplight ready to go home, to take his friend home because his friend lived down the street and now he’s just gone," said Jalia Reeves, Robinson's girlfriend, earlier in the day.

Friends say Robinson loved riding his moped.

"He was fun-loving, cool, fun to be around. He was the type of person who could make you laugh," said Markej Cotton, a friend who played football against Robinson, who played running back. "He was a beast for real (on the field). He would tear anybody up."

"It's not going to be the same. It's not going to be the same," said Josiah Travis, one of Robinson's teammates.

Posters on the fence surrounding the court also read "R.I.P. Quan" with messages of love and support from family and friends written on them.

The Hampton High School football team and coaches also signed a football for Robinson's mother.

No charges have been filed in the crash.