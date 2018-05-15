USS Kearsarge to appear in ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season finale

NEW ORLEANS – The USS Kearsarge is based in Norfolk, but Tuesday night it’ll be in the Big Easy.

The amphibious assault ship will make an appearance in the season finale of the hit show “NCIS: New Orleans!”

The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip of the episode, and it looks like the ship will play a huge role in the storyline:

The Kearsarge visited New Orleans during Navy Fleet Week in April. It returned to Norfolk last November after supporting hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The two-part season finale of “NCIS: New Orleans” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.

