Symphony orchestra to celebrate the music of Prince at Chrysler Hall in September

NORFOLK, Va. – “Purple Rain.” “When Doves Cry.” “I Would Die 4 U.”

Prince may no longer be with us, but he lives on through his music.

Live Nation Urban and TCG Entertainment will bring their newest production, “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince,” to Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall on Tuesday, September 11.

“4U” is the first and only official Estate-approved symphonic Prince celebration.

Each show will feature a live band with world-class musicians and vocalists who will perform alongside the full symphony orchestra as they put a new spin on both classic tracks and underrated gems from the late singer’s extensive catalog.

The Roots drummer, music historian and avid Prince fan Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson helped curate the show’s music and orchestral arrangements.

Tickets for “4U” will go on sale Friday, May 25 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased in person at the Scope Arena Box Office, through Ticketmaster or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

