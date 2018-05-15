× Suspects invade home; rob woman and young child in broad daylight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are still looking for two men who robbed a home on Monday morning.

Police report around 10:30 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Scufflefield Road for a burglary. Officers spoke to a 57-year-old Newport News woman, who said she had been robbed.

Police said the woman was visibly shaking and upset. She told police she was at her front door when two unknown black men came up to her and pushed her and her two year old granddaughter inside the residence.

The woman told police one of the men dragged her into a bedroom, leaving her granddaughter in the hall crying.

As one of the suspects searched the house, the other held her in that room. Later, the two suspects left the house with some personal property, according to police.

No injuries and police are asking the public to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP if you have anything to report about the crime.