Suffolk Police arrest man accused of choking woman, not allowing her to leave home

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man has been arrested after a report of a domestic assault that happened Monday.

It happened in the 4600 block of Hardy Drive.

The victim told police she and Vernon Kristopher Smith st

arted arguing and the argument because physical. The victim said Smith assaulted her, choked her, prevented her from leaving and forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

Smith was arrested for felony abduction and kidnapping, felony forcible sodomy, felony strangle another causing wounding or injury, and misdemeanor assault & battery – family member.