VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The Philippine Cultural Center will host an event that will spotlight local Filipino-American artists. Taste of Art is set for Saturday, May 19, from 6 to 10 pm at 4857 Baxter Rd. This year’s theme, Kultura ng Kulay, translates in Tagalog, the Filipino dialect, as “Culture of Color.”

For more information visit taste-of-art.info.