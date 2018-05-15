× Second Portsmouth home invasion suspect to appear in court Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One of the suspects in Monday’s deadly armed, home invasion is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

The other suspect, 28-year-old Willie Marable, was shot and killed by Portsmouth police.

32-year-old Erica Brown will be arraigned on attempted armed burglary and use of a firearm charges.

Police said they responded to Belle Hall Apartments on Navajo Trail for reports of a possible home invasion.

When officers arrived on scene Sunday night, Virginia State Police said they saw Brown and Marable; both armed.

According to investigators, Brown and Marable refused commands to surrender and that’s when an officer shot him.

It appears a wounded Marable tried to run down Navajo in the direction of his house and collapsed.

He died at the hospital.

Portsmouth Police brought in Virginia State Police to handle the investigation.

The officer that fired the shot was not injured.

He has been placed on administrative leave.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the arraignment.