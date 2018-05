A woman who is missing out of Jacksonville, Florida may be in North Carolina or Virginia.

Jacksonville Police said 23-year-old Kourtney Leino is in danger and could have been abducted by 23-year-old Matthew Dalton (AKA Rice Chapman).

Leino has red hair and green eyes and could be in a white, two door Nissan Altima with Florida tags HLHK17.

Police say to call 911 if you see either person or the vehicle.