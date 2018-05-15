Phish to return to Hampton Coliseum for trio of concerts

HAMPTON, Va. – The Mothership will return to the city that has played a notable role in its history.

Phish will play a trio of concerts at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday, October 19; Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21.

So why is Hampton so important to the Vermont-based band? In 1999, the band – known to fans as “The Mothership” – recorded the five-CD collection “Hampton Comes Alive.” A decade later, the band used the Coliseum to launch its reunion concerts after a five-year touring break.

A limited number of tickets are being offered for the shows here.

Fans may request tickets to one or more shows, but the entire ticket request for all shows must be placed at one time. You may not request single-day tickets if you are requesting a multi-day ticket, as this could result in a low priority assignment of requests.

The request time for tickets ends Tuesday, May 29 at 9 a.m. Emails notifying fans of their ticket request status will be sent by Thursday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Visit Ticketmaster or charge by phone at 800-745-300 to purchase. Tickets are $225 for all three days and $75 for individual shows.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.