Norfolk Public Health offering low-cost rabies clinic

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a special deal to pet owners this Saturday.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., owners will be able to bring in their dogs and cats to a low cost rabies clinic.

The clinic will be held in the parking lot at the main Norfolk Health Center at 830 Southampton Avenue, near the Intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Colley Avenue.

The cost is only $5 per animal, cash only and while supplies last. All animals must be at least 12 weeks of age. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes.

A previous rabies certificate is required for the three year vaccine. For animals without a certificate, a one year vaccine will be administered.

The City Commissioner of Revenue Officer will also be available to help city residents get their pet license for 2018.

Free parking is available around the building and in the adjacent parking Lot #6. For further information on the rabies clinic, please call the Norfolk Public Health Environmental Health Division at 757-435-9689.