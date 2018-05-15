Naval Air Force Atlantic holding event to commemorate 76th Battle of Midway anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Battle of Midway, arguably the most decisive battle of the war in the Pacific during World War II, was fought from June 3 through June 7, 1942, just six months after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

The victorious battle, fought near the island of Midway in the central Pacific Ocean, gave the United States Navy the offensive over the Japanese Imperial Navy and turned the tide of the war in favor of the United States and her allies.

On Thursday, June 7, Naval Air Force Atlantic will commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Midway in a ceremony at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument Park at 25th and Atlantic Streets at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.