SEATTLE, Wash. – The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that second baseman Robinson Canó of the Seattle Mariners has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Furosemide, a Diuretic, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Canó’s 80-game suspension is effective immediately.

In a statement, Canó says a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic prescribed him Furosemide, a masking agent.

IMPORTANT ON CANO: players are NOT automatically suspended for using diuretics. The suspension means MLB was able to prove he was using it to mask a drug. Cano tested positive before the season, appealed and dropped the appeal. https://t.co/3l47Mkya46 — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) May 15, 2018

Seattle #Mariners on Cano suspension: Robinson made a mistake. He has explained to us what happened, accepted the punishment and has apologized to the fans, the organization and his teammates. We will support Robinson as he works through this challenge.” — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 15, 2018