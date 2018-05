Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Smokey eye is a blend of shadows that is darkest at the lashline and fades into a softer shades.

Makeup artists Diana D'Angelo (beautyinva.com) is teaching a master class on how to get the look right and stops for to give us a few tips.

Master the Smokey Eye for Your Next Date

With Step-by-Step Instructions

Makeup & Brushed Provided

Thursday, May 17 and June 7th, 4-5:30PM

The Bishopsgate

3259 Virginia Beach Boulevard

http://thebishopsgate-us.com/