First Warning Forecast: A Soggy Week

Another day of above average temperatures with areas in the mid to upper 80s and will continue to rise throughout the day. Today is one of our drier days with a 30% chance of a storm popping up this evening around 5 pm and moving out by 8 pm. There is a chance for a thunderstorm but not expecting anything severe. We will be partly cloudy and dry by 11 pm with temperatures settling into the 70s.

A stationary front is going to linger to our north and west for several days. The front is going to provide a runway for several areas of low pressure to move along. At the same time, an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast of Florida with bring more moisture to the southeast. That means several opportunities for showers and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms and highs in the low 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. So far we are not expecting any storms to go severe.

Unfortunately rain continues into the weekend at 60% for Saturday and 50% for Sunday. Temperatures will start to warm by Sunday back into the mid 80s. We will finally start to see some sunshine sneak in by the middle of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

May 15th

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central VA, Southeast VA – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

