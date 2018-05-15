Churchland Branch Library to screen ‘Wonder’ during free movie night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Wonderful!

The Churchland Branch Library will host a screening of the movie “Wonder” on Wednesday, May 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Wonder” tells the story of August “Auggie” Pullman, a young boy with facial differences who has been in and out of hospitals for years. With the help of his mother (Julia Roberts) and his father (Owen Wilson), he tries to fit in at a mainstream school for the first time in his life.

The library will also serve snacks and drinks during the screening.

“Wonder” is rated PG.

The Churchland Branch Library is located at 4934 High Street.

