Camden Co. student charged with sexual battery after teen reports assault in empty classroom

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – Deputies are investigating after a teen reported a sexual assault May 4.

A 15-year-old Camden County High School student said she was sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old fellow student in a vacant classroom during the school day.

The victim said she was forced to perform oral sex on the suspect.

After an investigation the Camden County Sheriff’s Office charged the 17-year-old with one count of sexual battery.

He was served with warrants on May 10 and was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond, deputies said.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said they will work with the District Attorney’s Office for possible further charges in the case.

News 3 reached out to school officials for a comment and have not heard back at this time.