18-year-old inmate dies at Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An inmate died at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail early Tuesday morning, the jail said.

During an early morning pill pass, staff found 18-year-old Davageah K. Jones unresponsive in his cell and immediately began life-saving procedures until emergency medical staff arrived.

Jones was pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m. The jail did not release the cause of his death.

The Portsmouth Police Department has been notified of Jones’ death and the jail is currently conducting an administrative review.

Jones was being held at the jail on charges of Breaking and Entering and Possession of Marijuana from the City of Chesapeake. He arrived at the jail on April 26.

Download the News 3 app for updates.