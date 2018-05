MONTANA – Margot Kidder, the actress who play Lois Lane in “Superman,” died in her Montana home Sunday, according to TMZ.

Born in Canada in 1948, the 69-year-old played the iconic role in four “Superman” movies along side her Clark Kent counterpart Christopher Reeve.

Kidder also had other gigs in the industry and also performed on Broadway.

According to TMZ, she was briefly homeless in 1996 and was married three times.