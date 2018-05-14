Tidewater Community College president announces retirement amid declining enrollment

NORFOLK, Va. – The president of Tidewater Community College has announced her retirement after six years of leading TCC.

President Dr. Edna V. Baehre-Kolovani will retire as TCC’s fifth president on July 1st. She’s served in the position since 2012.

Dr. Kolovani lead in the development of, “One College, One Voice, One Future,” in 2013, which focuses the college on key areas of workforce development, academic excellence, student success, efficient use of resources and philanthropic growth.

In a message to the campus, Dr. Kolovani wrote “I have been blessed by being surrounded by incredibly talented and dedicated staff and faculty. I also want to thank the many business and community leaders who worked together to shape our curriculum and strategic direction.”

Glenn DuBois, Chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, congratulated Dr. Kolovani on a “well earned retirement.”

An interim president for TCC will be announced soon and then a national search for the next permanent president will take place.

This announcement comes after an email sent to TCC employees in March said because of a $4 – 6 million budget deficit, TCC would be making necessary layoffs in the departments of English, English Fundamentals and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Enrollment at TCC has declined by 30% since 2012.

DuBois also said the college is still focused on projects at place and that although declining enrollment at TCC is challenging, he is confident that it will be turned around.

President Kolovani and her family plan to remain in Virginia Beach