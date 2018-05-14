Incident affecting northbound traffic on I-664 at MMMBT

The creativity and style at the 2018 Tidewater Comicon on Coast Live

Posted 2:34 pm, May 14, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our own Caleb Kinchlow roamed the floor at the 2018 Tidewater Comicon to see the passion and style that local fans brought this year. For more info, visit tidewatercomicon.com.