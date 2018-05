SUFFOLK, Va. – Police in Suffolk are investigating counterfeit bills that were received at a Burger King in Suffolk on May 10.

According to officials, the Burger King in the 2800 block of Godwin Blvd. is the store that received the fake currency and that the currency was two $20 bills.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

