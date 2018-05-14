Spring Bodacious Bazaar returns to Hampton in June

HAMPTON, Va. – It’s not just rad; it’s bodacious!
The Spring Bodacious Bazaar will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3.
The annual three-day shopping extravaganza will feature more than 250 vendors, wineries and artists.
Tickets for adults are $7 for one day and $10 for two days. Tickets for children are $4; children in strollers get in free.
Click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets will also be sold at the convention center during the bazaar.
37.036680 -76.382842