Spring Bodacious Bazaar returns to Hampton in June

HAMPTON, Va. – It’s not just rad; it’s bodacious!

The Spring Bodacious Bazaar will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3.

The annual three-day shopping extravaganza will feature more than 250 vendors, wineries and artists.

Tickets for adults are $7 for one day and $10 for two days. Tickets for children are $4; children in strollers get in free.

Click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets will also be sold at the convention center during the bazaar.