Redskins sign three players following rookie minicamp tryouts

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Three players have parlayed their weekend tryout into offseason roster spots with the Washington Redskins.

Monday, the team announced it has signed offensive lineman Casey Dunn, linebacker Vontae Diggs and wide receiver Darvin Kidsy following rookie minicamp tryouts this weekend.

In corresponding moves, the Redskins waived wide receiver Mikah Holder and also waived center Sean Welsh, designated left squad.

Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports on the new signees:

Dunn joins the Redskins after spending a graduate season with Auburn in 2017, where he appeared in 12 games with nine starts. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Georgia in November. Diggs, meanwhile, joins Washington’s offseason roster after spending four seasons at UConn where he collected 183 tackles (100 solo) along with four passes defensed, three fumbles forced and one sack. As for Kidsy, he began his college career at North Texas before transferring to Texas Southern where he totaled 86 receptions for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns.