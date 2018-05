Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA -The Firefighter Combat Challenge has been called “The Toughest Two Minutes in Sports” and we meet two local competitors to find out what it's all about.

Firefighter Challenge Schedule

Mount Trashmore Park

310 Edwin Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Friday 5/18/2018

5:00 PM

Opening Ceremonies

Individual and Team Competition

Saturday 5/19/2018

10:00 AM

Relay and Tandem Competition

For more info, visit firefighterchallenge.com.