Full Coverage: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding
-
Buckingham Palace shares image of Queen’s official consent for Prince Harry’s marriage
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked an American bishop to preach at their wedding
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry choose London-based bakery owner to make wedding cake
-
Harry picks Prince William as best man for wedding to Meghan Markle
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invite public to wedding day
-
-
UK’s Duchess of Cambridge delivers baby boy
-
Royal wedding 2018: What we know so far
-
Will the Spice Girls perform at the royal wedding?
-
What will the royal baby be named?
-
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday
-
-
Royal baby: Palace reveals new details of birth arrangements
-
Memorial service to be held for boy whose remains were found in mother’s trunk
-
Woodside High School to ramp up security checks after social media threat