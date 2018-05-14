For Washington Nationals, life’s a Virginia Beach at first base

WASHINGTON, DC – Ryan Zimmerman and Mark Reynolds: the two have been linked long before they both became big league baseball players.

Prior to sharing the diamond as teammates at UVA, they were surfing buddies as youngsters growing up in Virginia Beach. But despite 26 combined Major League seasons, Zimmerman and Reynolds have never played on the same team. Right now, they’re both on the same team – but not playing together.

No, it’s not a riddle. But it is an intriguing situation.

Saturday, the Washington Nationals place Zimmerman, the Kellam High School product, on the disabled list with a strained right oblique. Replacing the 33-year old on the Nats’ roster? Mark Reynolds.

In a corresponding roster move, the Nationals selected the contract of Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse – where he’d seen his only game action since signing a minor league contract with Washington April 17th.

Sunday, in his first game of the season – his Nationals debut, Reynolds, the First Colonial High School product, played first base (Zimmerman’s position) and hit two home runs while collecting three hits in a 6-4 victory at Arizona.

Reynolds, who turns 35 in August, remained unsigned until well past Opening Day despite hitting 30 home runs and driving in 97 runs for the Colorado Rockies last season.

“You know, I’ve done it multiple times in my career where I’ve had 30 plus [home runs] and close to 100 RBIs,” Reynolds explained during an interview with News 3 in February. “It’s just weird: the market and the way things shook out this year, it’s tough to get a job.”

It appears Reynolds has a job now. But what about when Zimmerman is healthy? He’s eligible to come-off the disabled list Sunday.

In 33 games this season, Zim is batting .217 with five home runs, 16 RBIs and 24 strikeouts in 115 at bats.