First Warning Traffic – Monday road work in Chesapeake and lane closures at the Midtown

BRIDGE OPENING:

Coleman Bridge 1:00 PM

CHESAPEAKE: RAMP CLOSURES AT BATTLEFIELD BLVD AND S MILITARY HWY

 Ramps/Loops at the Battlefield Blvd/S Military Hwy interchange Monday, May 14 through Thursday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

 Milling and paving will require the closure of each of the ramps/loops at the Battlefield Blvd/S Military Hwy interchange next week, May 14-17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.  Only one ramp/loop will be closed at a time. Detours will be marked.  Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE  Friday, May 11 to Friday, May 18

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, May 14; Tuesday, May 15; and Wednesday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, May 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.