First Warning Traffic – Monday road work in Chesapeake and lane closures at the Midtown

BRIDGE OPENING:

Coleman Bridge 1:00 PM

–

CHESAPEAKE: RAMP CLOSURES AT BATTLEFIELD BLVD AND S MILITARY HWY

Ramps/Loops at the Battlefield Blvd/S Military Hwy interchange Monday, May 14 through Thursday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Milling and paving will require the closure of each of the ramps/loops at the Battlefield Blvd/S Military Hwy interchange next week, May 14-17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Only one ramp/loop will be closed at a time. Detours will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

–