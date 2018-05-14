First Warning Traffic – Monday road work in Chesapeake and lane closures at the Midtown
BRIDGE OPENING:
Coleman Bridge 1:00 PM
–
CHESAPEAKE: RAMP CLOSURES AT BATTLEFIELD BLVD AND S MILITARY HWY
Ramps/Loops at the Battlefield Blvd/S Military Hwy interchange Monday, May 14 through Thursday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
Milling and paving will require the closure of each of the ramps/loops at the Battlefield Blvd/S Military Hwy interchange next week, May 14-17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Only one ramp/loop will be closed at a time. Detours will be marked. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.
–
ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, May 11 to Friday, May 18
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, May 14; Tuesday, May 15; and Wednesday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, May 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
