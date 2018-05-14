× First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy, slight chance for a late-day storm

Showers and storms continue to move out. Skies will turn partly cloudy. Expect a very mild night on tap with lows in the low 70s.

Partly cloudy and hot for your Tuesday. Highs will soar to the upper 80s with a slight chance for some scattered storms by late-afternoon and evening. Lows will once again be in the low 70s.

A stormy and soggy stretch of weather is on tap. So grab those umbrellas! If you have any outdoors plans, make sure you also have plans to move indoors. Wednesday and Thursday will be wet and very humid by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Another wet and stormy one to end the work week. Highs near 80 under overcast skies. We will continue to get a lot of tropical moisture into the weekend.

A 50/50 shot for showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 80s.

Looks like we’ll continue with the wet and stormy weather into Monday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

Tonight: Storms continue to move out. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Slight chance for a late-day shower or storm (25%) . Winds: SW 15-25 mph, with some higher gusts.

Tomorrow night: Mild with a slight chance of showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Grasses, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update:

We continue to watch a non-tropical area of low pressure located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms. This system could still acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

