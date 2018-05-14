× First Warning Forecast: Storms Move In Tonight

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are in the mid to upper 80s for inland areas but still sitting in the 70s for coastal spots. We will be in and out of the cloud cover throughout the day with rain chances increasing as the sun sets. Wind will be fairly calm from the southeast 5-10 mph.



Our chances for showers and storms will increase tonight. Expect a pocket of showers and storms to move in from NW to SE late this evening mainly for the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. Strong to severe storms are possible. Our biggest threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. Temperatures will only drop to the 70s overnight.

We will see partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs returning to the upper 80s. We will stay dry through the day then once the sun sets again rain/storms will move back in for the evening. Winds will pick up tomorrow, SW at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

A stationary front is going to linger to our north for most of the week. The front is going to provide a runway for several areas of low pressure to move along. That means several opportunities for showers and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms and highs in the low 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 14th

2006 Severe Thunderstorm: Bertie Co – Hail 1.00″-1.25″

