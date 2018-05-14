DeAngelo is done: Chesapeake’s DeAngelo Hall announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – It’s been a “Hall” of a run, but it’s come to an end.

Monday, Chesapeake native (Deep Creek High School) and former Virginia Tech standout DeAngelo Hall told reporters his playing days are over. According to several reports, including via the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Hall confirmed his retirement at the Ryan Kerrigan Leukemia Golf Classic.

Hall, the eighth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, played 14 NFL seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s been with the Redskins since 2008.

In 14 seasons, Hall played in 171 games – recording 43 interceptions. However, injuries limited the defensive back to just 22 games the last four seasons.

Hall told reporters he’s considering transitioning into a career in television or pursuing jobs in an NFL front office.