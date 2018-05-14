Affordable summer clothing for the family on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - As summer approaches, families gear up for a cooler wardrobe. Lifestyle expert and mom Kia Malone has a few simple tips and tricks for sprucing up the closet for every member of your family without breaking the bank. For more info, visit BJS.COM.
