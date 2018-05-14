$1.2 million in funding announced to help William & Mary recruit STEM teachers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The College of William and Mary is set to receive $1,199,858 in federal funding to recruit STEM teachers to schools in Hampton Roads and the Willaimsburg area.

According to a release from the offices of Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, funds will be used to recruit 33 teachers in Gloucester, New Kent, York, Williamsburg-James City, Newport News and Hampton.

STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Math students at William and Mary are the ones that will hopefully receive the money. This will be done through providing a financial motive and push to have teachers in the area of these cities and counties that want to not only teach, but teach in rural areas the surround the university and are in high need of STEM teachers.

The funds were provided by the National Science Foundation, which they hope will further help encourage outstanding mathematics majors to explore a career in education, help students sustain an enduring commitment to teaching STEM, and develop students’ ability to connect effectively with diverse communities.

“This critical funding will support the recruitment of math and science teachers to six high need school districts,” said the Senators. “Enhancing STEM education is a critical priority, and we are thrilled that William & Mary students and the National Science Foundation are partnering with schools in the local community to pursue this important endeavor.”