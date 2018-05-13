Voters can still register ahead of Virginia’s June primary races

We’re less than one month away until Virginia voters head to the polls in several hotly contest primary races.

On June 12th, voters will pick who will challenge several incumbents for their seat in Congress. Two races in our area that are being watched closely are the Democratic Primary in the 2nd District and the Republican Senate Primary.

Corey Stewart, Nick Freistas and E.W. Jackson are vying to challenge Democratic Senator Tim Kaine for his seat. And Representative Scott Taylor is currently being challenged by Karen Mallard and Elaine Luria for his seat. Every Congressional District in Virginia except one is contested this year.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 21st.

To see specific election details, voting dates and to register to vote, visit the Virginia Department of Elections here.