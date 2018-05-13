Virginia Wesleyan softball tops CNU, advances to second straight NCAA Super Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan found themselves facing one-run deficits twice against Christopher Newport on Sunday. Both times, the Marlins immediately responded, tying the game in the third, and then taking the lead for good in the fifth inning.

A three-run fifth inning would prove to be enough for Wesleyan as they downed the Captains 7-2 in the title game of the NCAA Division III Regional Round. The win clinched the second straight NCAA DIII Super Regional Round appearance for the Marlins.

The Marlins chipped in insurance runs in the sixth inning, adding three more runs. Sophomore pitcher Hanna Hull improved to 33-and-2 on the year, notching her 20th complete game of the season in the process.

First baseman Cassetty Howerin was named tournament MVP, while Nansemond River alum Katelyn Biando, Kiersten Richardson, and Hull all garnered All-Tournament Team honors.