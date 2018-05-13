Naval Station Norfolk hosting abandoned vehicle auction

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Station Norfolk is auctioning off all vehicles that have been abandoned at the Naval Station.

The auctions will be at the Naval Station at 1530 Gilbert Street on June 6, September 12 and December 5. It is open to active duty service members and valid CAC card holders.

Vehicles can be viewed before the auction at building SP-123 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Monday and Tuesday before the day of the auction.

Registration will start at 10 a.m. the day of the auction at the auction site. The auction will start at noon at the direction of the auctioneer.