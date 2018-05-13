Hyper Hampton Roads: How Hyperloop will change the way we travel

It’s a completely new way to get from Point A to Point B.

We’ve mastered travel by road, rail, sea and air…but what else is there? Hyperloop.

“Hyperloop gives us a fifth option, which is to run at extremely high speeds inside a tube of some kind, inside a vacuum chamber,” said David Goldsmith, advisor to the Hyperloop Team at Virginia Tech.

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and Space-X, revealed the term Hyperloop and the concept in 2012 as a fifth mode of transportation.

The goal is to hit speeds of up to 700 mph that could carry a pod full of people from Washington, D.C. to New York City in just 30 minutes.

Impossible you say? Not to the Hyperloop Team at Virginia Tech.

This group of undergraduates working to crack the Hyperloop code and figure out how to reach the speed goal.

