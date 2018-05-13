Coast Guard helps five people stranded on boat near Oregon Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard helped five people who were stranded on a boat approximately 40 miles east of the Oregon Inlet Saturday.

A person on the boat, Fin Seeker, contacted watchstanders at North Carolina’s command center at 10 a.m. using the VHF-FM radio channel 16. The person reported that their boat was disabled due to possible engine problems.

Sector North Carolina launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Oregon Inlet to help.

Once on scene, the boat crew was able to put the boat in tow and safely take them to the Oregon Inlet Boat Ramp in Nags Head. There were no reported injuries.

“We applaud these boaters for doing the responsible thing and wearing life jackets,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Hudak, boat crew member during the case. “Utilizing the appropriate safety gear and staying in contact with the Coast Guard are two of the most important actions to take when in distress.”