NORFOLK, Va. –¬†Virginia Symphony Orchestra is doing a tribute to one of the world’s most revered rock bands of all time, Journey.

Benjamin Rous and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the band by putting an orchestral spin on ballads and hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms,” “Lights” and “Faithfully.”

The symphony will perform at Chrysler Hall on Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. and at the Ferguson Center for the Arts on Friday, May 18 at 8 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.