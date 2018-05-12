Va. Beach Police looking for two accused of stealing elderly woman’s wallet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a man and a woman who they say stole a wallet from a woman in her eighties.

On March 9 around 2 p.m., the elderly woman was at the Panera Bread at 896 Lynnhaven Parkway. Later that day, the woman got a call from her credit card company asking about fraudulent charges.

The victim then realized her wallet was missing from her purse.

Police caught the two suspected thieves on camera.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.