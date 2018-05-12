Suspect in 12-hour Norfolk standoff sentenced

Alpha Amin Kamara also known as “Juuce” was sentenced to five years in prison for charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Kamara was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals after a 12 hour standoff on W. 43rd Street and Killam Avenue in December 2017.

Court papers showed Kamara has a lengthy criminal past. On May 31, 2017, he was arrested for possession of an illegal firearm, 1,300 grams of marijuana, scales, packaging materials and over $10,000 from his bedroom.

Court papers say Kamara was not old enough to purchase a handgun from a Federal Firearms Licensee. Court documents also say he possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Kamara was later released on bond. But, was later named a fugitive after his ankle monitor was later recovered.

Officials say they found the fugitive in an attic, hiding underneath insulation.

U.S. Marshals also say they detained several other occupants of the residence, including one who tried to get away on foot.