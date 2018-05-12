Sexual misconduct allegations lead to suspension of senior Navy SEAL leaders deployed to Africa

Two senior leaders of a U.S. Navy SEAL team deployed to Africa have been relieved of their duties due to sexual misconduct allegations, CNN reports.

The allegations reportedly involved multiple fellow U.S. military female service members.

“Special Operations Command Africa commander Maj. Gen. Mark Hicks suspended the Special Operations Command Forward – East Africa commander and senior enlisted adviser of their duties on May 10 due to allegations of misconduct,” Maj. Casey Osborne, a spokesman for Special Operations Command Africa, told CNN.

“Gen. Hicks directed both individuals to return to their home station for further adjudication regarding the allegations,” Osborne added. He didn’t specify the nature of the allegations.

A spokesperson for Naval Special Warfare Group TWO told CNN that it is investigating the two SEALs with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The allegations come in as special ops forces on the continent “have come under increasing scrutiny.”

Click here to read more.