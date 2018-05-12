Hampton Roads veteran receives $1,000 grant from Tractor Supply Company

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Service member Mathew Brassart will receive $1,000 dollars from Tractor Supply Company to help him grow his farm through the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund.

The nationwide project in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition is giving $1,000 to 50 former and active military members that are looking to expand or start their own farm, according to the company.

Brassart will receive the grant on May 19, coinciding with Armed Forces Day. He will also be paired with knowledgeable Tractor Supply team members for a personalized shopping experience tailored to their unique farming needs.