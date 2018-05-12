Elizabeth City cocaine dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A federal court sentenced a 24-year-old Elizabeth City man to 16 years in prison Friday on drug and weapons charges.

Jerel Leon Jordan was arrested after a six-month drug investigation conducted by narcotics agents with the Elizabeth City Police Department and with assistance from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The investigation ended on December 28, 2016.

On that date, agents conducted a search warrant at Jordan’s home located on Red Cedar Run that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

At the time, Jordan was arrested on state charges of trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Several days later, his case was adopted into the federal system and he was taken into federal custody, where he has remained since.

Police say Jordan has been dealing cocaine in the Elizabeth City area for several years. He told investigators he started selling cocaine at the age of 13 or 14.