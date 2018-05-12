56-year-old, 65-year-old injured in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:35 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 56-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, both of Newport News, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 56-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his chest; he was not taken to the hospital. The 65-year-old victim was shot in his right arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both victims’ injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Police say there are conflicting statements on how the shooting started and where it came from.

The investigation remains ongoing.

